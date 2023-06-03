Local unattended veteran to receive funeral service

The public is welcomed to come out to the funeral service to honor PFC. Kenneth William Averill.

MIDLAND, Texas — Jayni Whitefield, a veteran representative with PermiaCare, has organized a service to be held for a local unattended veteran Monday.

PFC. Kenneth William Averill will be laid to rest at the American Heritage Funeral Home.

But what exactly does it mean for a veteran who has passed to be unattended?

“So what unattended means is the veteran does not have any next of kin, doesn’t have any family alive and is just kind of by himself,” Whitefield said.

Because the veteran doesn’t have any family left, Whitefield hopes that the local community will instead attend in their place.

“So really what we’re wanting is to outreach to the community and get as much support as possible and as much attendance at this veteran’s funeral as possible. Because it will be a funeral for him; he will get the proper military honors,” Whitefield continued.

Because Whitefield herself is a veteran, all of this means so much more.

To her, she’s doing something that she’d want someone else to do for her if she was in Averill’s position.

“You know I’m a veteran myself, my husband’s a veteran. If I was in this situation, I would love for someone to advocate for me because in this case the veteran can’t speak for himself because he’s passed away and nobody deserves to be, you know, pushed aside and put in an unmarked grave and nobody be there, right, so…” Whitefield said.