Local students prepare for annual ‘Noche de Mariachi Concert’

The young people participate in a three-day workshop to learn the art form.

MIDLAND, Texas — A group of kids in Midland learned all about mariachi Wednesday.

It was part of the Hispanic Cultural Center of Midland's 17th "Annual Mariachi Workshop."

The three-day event includes professional mariachis teaching young people traditional music and instrumentation like violin, guitar and trumpet.

“It's something new for them, something new in their life that they're beginning in middle school or high school,” said mariachi coordinator Francisco Carreon. “I say that it means a lot because their parents, their grandparents, grew up listening to this kind of music, and for them to be able to perform it and sing it for them, you can tell it fills them with joy.”

The workshop leads up to the "Noche de Mariachi Concert,” where these newly minted mariachis will get to perform what they learned alongside the pros that taught them.

NewsWest 9 anchor Victor Lopez will be emceeing the concert, which starts at 6:30 p.m. on Friday at the Midland College Chap Center.