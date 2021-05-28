Local pools open for the summer season

Public aquatic facilities in Odessa, Big Spring and Midland will soon be open to the public.

TEXAS, USA — With the start of summer coming in full force, these local aquatic facilities are sure to be fun places to cool down.

In Odessa, all of the city pools will be open to the public starting on May 29th and will remain open until August 1st.

The Floyd Gwin Pool will be open from Monday through Wednesday and Friday through Sunday from 1-7 p.m. each day. It is closed on Thursdays.

Admission for children ages 1 through 18 is $1.50 per child for the day and admission for adults ages 19 through 64 is $3 per adult for the day. Children under 1 year of age and adults over 65 years of age are admitted free of charge.

The Sherwood Family Aquatic Center will be open on Monday and Tuesday and Thursday through Sunday. On Mondays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, the pool will be open from 1-7 p.m. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, the pool will be open from 1-8 p.m. The pool is closed on Wednesdays.

Admission for children ages 1 through 18 is $2.50 per child for the day and admission for adults ages 19 through 64 is $4 per adult for the day. Children under 1 year of age and adults over 65 years of age are admitted free of charge. On Tuesday and Thursday nights from 5-8 p.m., a family of four can purchase admission to the Sherwood Family Aquatic Center for a total of $4.50. Each additional family member will pay the general admission fee.

The Woodson Family Aquatic Center will be open from Wednesday through Monday. It is closed on Tuesdays. On Thursdays, the pool is open from 1-8 p.m. On Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, Mondays and Wednesdays, the pool is open from 1-7 p.m.

Admission for children ages 1 through 18 is $2.50 per child for the day and admission for adults ages 19 through 64 is $4 per adult for the day. Children under 1 year of age and adults over 65 years of age are admitted free of charge. On Tuesday and Thursday nights from 5-8 p.m., a family of four can purchase admission to the Woodson Family Aquatic Center for a total of $4.50. Each additional family member will pay the general admission fee.

To rent an after-hours private party at any of the aquatic facilities in Odessa, please click here .

In Big Spring, while the Russ McEwen Family Aquatic Center will not be open for Memorial Day weekend, it will open on June 1st and remain open until August 7th. The pool is open from Tuesday through Saturday from noon-8 p.m. and on Sundays from 1-8 p.m. It will be closed on Mondays.

Admission is $5 per person for the entire day, and children two years of age and under are admitted at no charge.

A punch pass to the facility is valid for 12 entries at a flat price of $50 per person. To rent a pavilion, a deposit of $25 is required as well as a two-hour minimum rental at $25 per hour. If you are interested in renting a pavilion, please click here . Additionally, the facility is available for private group rentals. For more information on private group rentals, please click here .