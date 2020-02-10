Local podiatrist asking for donations for 'Socktober'

As the winter months start to set in, the need for warmer clothing is greater and socks are one of the most requested items for homeless people.

ODESSA, Texas — Giving back to the community has become a mainstay for a local podiatrist.

Permian Basin Foot and Ankle is hosting its first ever "Socktober".

They are asking for donations for the homeless community.

As the winter months start to set in, the need for warmer clothing is greater and socks are one of the most requested items for homeless people.

"So many people donate coats during the season and things like that but socks are one of the least donated items," said Holly Cannon with Permian Basin Foot and Ankle.

"We're just collecting all kinds of socks from young to old. Everyone needs socks," Cannon said.

If you're interested in helping out, all you have to do is stop by one of the locations in Midland, Odessa or Pecos and drop off a pair of socks.