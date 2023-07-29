Local Odessa church helps kids get free back to school haircuts

Pathway Baptist Church, with help from Odessa College School of Cosmetology, gave out free haircuts to kids Friday.

ODESSA, Texas — Pathway Baptist Church in Odessa gave out free back to school haircuts to kids today with some help from Odessa College.



“We're just thrilled to be able to do that," said senior pastor Charles McBryde. "To make Jesus known in our community is one of our core values, so whatever we can do to do that and so it just makes us feel good to be able to help in areas people need help.”

Odessa College School of Cosmetology volunteered their time to cut kids' hair so that they could look sharp for their upcoming first day back to school.

“It makes us feel good that people see a need that someone might have and they’re able to meet that need and so they volunteer their time, give money or supplies to be able to do that,” McBryde continued.

Pathway Baptist Church also provided families with free school supplies as well while the kids were getting haircuts.



“Anything we can do to help in our community, we want to do," McBryde added. "This is something that was needed this year.”