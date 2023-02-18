"She was the best daughter I could ask for, I mean honestly" | Local girl remembered during celebration of life

Midland High School graduate and Midland College student Brianna Lexa Limas was remembered on Friday by family and friends who shared her life's story.

Example video title will go here for this video

She graduated from Midland High School in 2022 and was a student at Midland College.

On Friday, her family and friends celebrated the life she lived.

Her dad and mom, Joe and Annette Montanez, respectively, were so gracious and strong in talking about Brianna.

They shared how she was always passionate in everything she did, how she loved God and Jesus and that they were so proud of the life she lived.

“She was the best daughter I could ask for, I mean honestly," said Joe Montanez.

“What I know is that Bri[anna] had a special way of living, right?," said Nicole Hays, Annette Montanez's best friend. "She lived for today. She didn’t live for tomorrow, she didn’t live for next week, she didn’t live for next year. Bri[anna] was living today.”

“Brianna was very strong-willed, very stubborn, very loving," said Annette Montanez. "She was so funny, so full of life. She was honestly the whole package, and at the same time she was a homebody. She loved her family, she loved her friends and we’re really going to miss her.”

Brianna was beloved by many, with her favorite color pink being worn by family and friends during her celebration of life on Friday.

“Honestly, just seeing all these people show up and all the lives that our baby is touching is just incredible," said Annette Montanez.

She loved sports and wanted to be a sports broadcaster, but she was also very girly.

“At the same time very girly, so she always had her lashes done and her nails done and her makeup, and, she was just beautiful inside and out," said Annette Montanez.

Her parents both shared their favorite memories of their daughter.

“To me the day she graduated," said Joe Montanez. "That was like, to me, one of my proudest moments, what she had accomplished.”

“For me it was what kind of sister she was to her siblings," said Annette Montanez. "They loved and adored her, and she spent so much time with them, and they’re really going to miss her.”

The family is thankful for the support, prayers and love they have received during this most difficult time.

“We’re really, really going to miss her," said Annette Montanez. "We’re going to keep her memory alive. She will stay in our hearts forever, and it’s not the end of her.”

They were so genuine in discussing their daughter.

Brianna was a cheerleader growing up, spending three years on varsity cheer and as co-captain her senior year at Midland High School.