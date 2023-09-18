Local church in Midland thanks first responders with free BBQ lunch

The Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Midland invited first responders and their families to their Blessing of the Badges event.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Midland invited first responders and their families over to enjoy some free barbecue this past Sunday.

“It’s our way of thanking all first responders: fire, law enforcement, EMT, hospital; thank them for their service," said Father Bob Hennagin, senior pastor at the church.

Good food is good food, but good food given as a means of thanking someone, that hits different.

The first responders that attended the lunch felt that the community had their back and reminded them that they’re truly appreciated.

“It just makes us feel really appreciative to the people who are putting things on like this for us, make us feel very welcomed in the community," said Roberto Sanchez, a fire captain with the Midland Fire Department. "Midland’s a very unique place in the sense that there is a great sense of community for the first responders that work here whether it’s the sheriff’s office, the police department, fire department, we all just feel really welcomed in this community.”