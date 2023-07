This was the second year that the organization has hosted the event.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ODESSA, Texas — Out in Odessa, locals got started with Fourth of July festivities early.

Celebrations started at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning for the second annual “Lions of Odessa July 4th Parade.”

The parade started at 17th Street and N Texas Avenue, marching all the way down to 9th Street.

Floats, cars and flags were waving as the fun got going. The streets were filled with onlookers of all ages.