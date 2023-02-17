Lions Club collecting old eyeglasses to help community

Consider giving your unwanted eyeglasses Texas Lions Eyeglass Recycling Center instead of throwing them away.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND, Texas — If you have any old eyeglasses you don’t need anymore, rather than just throwing them away there’s always the option of giving them to the Texas Lions Eyeglass Recycling Center in Midland.

The Lions Club is always collecting unwanted glasses as a community service.

But why eyeglasses?

“Because they’re useful. Some eyeglasses we can take and clean them up and send them right out either to a mission that’s going to a foreign country and they can be reused,” said Frank Helsin, a volunteer administrator for the Texas Lions Eyeglass Recycling Center.

Other ways the glasses are recycled include for the metal found in some glasses, or higher end glasses being sold so the Lions Club can make some money and put it back into the program.

The Lions Club sees all this as a way of benefitting the community by keeping the glasses out of landfills.

"Well that's what Lions Club is all about is community service; it's trying to build a better community. So eye glass recycling is one of the things people think about the most, think about first when they think about Lion's Club. So to us here we feel like we're providing a very important community service," Helsin continued.

The Lions Club Eyeglass Recycling Center also says they're always looking for volunteers to come out and help them out, so there’s plenty of ways you can help besides giving your old glasses.