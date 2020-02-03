TEXAS, USA — NewsWest 9 has a grant program that allows us to invest in things that matter to the community.

In 2019 we awarded a grant to the Lilah Smith Safe House, a First Response Ministry branch. The safe house is for women who are getting out of domestic abuse situations.

They have reopened their doors on March 2.

Now when a woman in the Southwestern counties of the Permian Basin finds herself in a situation with nowhere else to turn, the Lilah Smith Safe House has a bed waiting.

"I had a pastor in town tell me that already he had four calls... 'when are you going to be open,' 'when are you going to be able to take clients in,' so yeah it's very important," said Dorman Herman, president of Lilah's Safe House.

Lilah's Safe House serves Pecos, Terrell, Ward, Crane and Winkler Counties.

Officers in the area are able to refer women to this safe house without having to travel far to get them to safety.

"There will be very many ladies that seek refuge in this place," said Herman.

The community has come together to build and furnish the house the women will stay in.

A local carpenter built the cabinets in the house for free and a local business donated furniture for the rooms.

The location of the house is undisclosed for safety reasons, and inside the house, there are more security features to protect those staying in the home.

"Well the first year it was open 185 women went through this house," said Herman. "The best part of Lilah's house being able to reopen is being able to help people in need."

If you're in an abusive relationship, Lilah's Safe House wants you to know you're not alone.

You can contact them on their 24/7 hotline at 432-299-2285

The TEGNA Foundation is a corporate foundation sponsored by TEGNA.

If your 501 (c) non-profit is interested in receiving a portion of this year's funds, you can email founation@NewsWest9.com to get information on how to apply.

