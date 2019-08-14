ODESSA, Texas — Leadership Odessa is a program put on by the Odessa Chamber of Commerce to help connect people with the community and educate the public.

The program consists of a weekend retreat, seven day-long classes and a special graduation dinner.

Classes cover a variety of subjects including public safety, history and culture, medical services and more.

In addition to learning about the culture and identity of Odessa, classes will help facilitate the activities for future classes and also have the opportunity to assist with the Junior Leadership program.

To participate in the 2019 program, citizens must attend a mandatory weekend retreat September 7-8 and attend seven of the sessions.

The deadline to sign up for the program is August 14. To sign up or to check out the program for future years you can visit the Odessa Chamber's website.

