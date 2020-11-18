Medina Law Firm giving away 500 turkeys for families in need

In order to stay safe due to COVID-19, the law firm is asking those who come to pick up a turkey to stay in their vehicle.

ODESSA, Texas — The Medina Law Firm will be giving away 500 turkeys for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The giveaway will be on November 20 and will start at 10 a.m.

In order to stay safe due to COVID-19, the law firm is asking those who come to pick up a turkey to stay in their vehicle.

Drivers should come northwest on Kermit Highway then take a left on W. 26th Street and proceed north on Buchanan Avenue. For reference you can check the map below.