Law enforcement officials presented with checks from annual Bustin’ for Badges clay shoot

MIDLAND, Texas — The tenth annual Bustin' for Badges clay shoot is in the books, and now the money raised during the competition is being sent off to our local law enforcement departments.

Representatives from the Midland and Odessa police departments and the Midland and Ector County sheriff's offices met at Kent Kwik's corporate office on Thursday to receive $135,000 each.

That money will go toward essential purchases they need to help keep us safe.

"That's the big thing with this community, we will come in together and work together to support our neighbors,” said MPD Deputy Chief Brian Rackow. “These companies and businesses showing that kind of support, to law enforcement specifically, is a real boost in this day and age."