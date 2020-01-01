ODESSA, Texas — Look...Look...Up there...Its a bird. Its a plane.

No! Its an octopuss?!

A very unique kite was caught in Odessa on the campus of the University of Texas Permian Basin on Saturday night.

It was so extravagant and unique that it lit up the night sky with its bright color and free flowing beauty.

Tracie Schiwart, a News West 9 viewer who caught the extraordinary kite, says that she and her husband were driving home when they saw it flying high.

Amazed at how it glowed in the dark, she admits that she had never seen a kite light the night sky before.

However, her love of watching kites in that area has kept her coming back, and the beautiful flying octopuss in the sky left has her in true awe with hopes of seeing it again.