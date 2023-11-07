Kids read ‘It Began with Lemonade’ in Centennial Park

Kiddos at Tuesday’s “Stories in the Park” also got to color and play in the park.

MIDLAND, Texas — Summer is a great time for lemonade and catching up on your reading, and some kids at Centennial Park got to experience a bit of both on Tuesday.

Local kiddos enjoyed some summer reading, coloring and playing in the park during "Stories in the Park."

The event focused on “It Began with Lemonade," written by Gideon Sterer and illustrated by Lian Cho.

"We just want kids to enjoy being outside during the summer, get up and get moving,” said Centennial Park Community Relations Specialist Jadyn Walker. “And also to incorporate reading into your summer, whether it’s chapter books for the older kids, or children's books for the younger kids."