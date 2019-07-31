ODESSA, Texas — A two-day radiothon benefiting the Children's Miracle Network for the Medical Center Health Center, will come to life with KICKS 99.1 from West Texas radio Group.

Listeners are encouraged to make a donation for children who are treated at MCHS.

There will be many companies and individuals who will generously sponsor this local event with Wilco Health Management being one of the many companies.

The radiothon will air form 6A.M. to 6P.M. on August 1 and August 2. Listeners can tune into 99.1 or click here to donate.