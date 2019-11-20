MIDLAND, Texas — The Kent Companies will be donating $300,000 in donations to victims of the Midland/Odessa Mass Shooting and local first responder organizations.

A check for $33,333 will be presented to each of the local first responder organizations.

The company was able to raise close to $100,000 because of the customers. Since it was able to achieve this extraordinary accomplishment, Kent Companies has matched the donations dollar for dollar, bringing the total to $200,000.

There has also been a scholarship fund set up for the children of those who lost their lives during the tragic Aug. 31 event.

Additionally, the "West Texas Strong Memorial Scholarship Program," will grant three $2,500 college scholarships every year to local students from Midland/Odessa starting in 2020.