MIDLAND, Texas — Kendra Scott has announced a portion of its proceeds will be for one week will be donated to Medical Center Health System for COVID-19 relief.

Through May 10, all proceeds from the State of Texas charm will go to MCHS. 20% of all proceeds from any Midland curbside and in-store appointment purchases will also benefit the hospital.

Additionally, for Nurses Week all nurses will receive a 20% discount for purchases made May 4-6, an additional 5% from the regular 15% discount Kendra Scott offers nurses year-round.

To ensure the safety of customers and staff, Kendra Scott is only allowing customers to schedule a curbside pickup or book an in-store appointment..

The Kendra Scott location in Midland is at the Commons at Northpark off of Loop 250. You can schedule an appointment by visiting the Kendra Scott website.

