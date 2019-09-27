MIDLAND, Texas — Keep Midland Beautiful is seeking volunteers to help out with the Fall Sweep Annual Cleanup.

During the cleanup citizens will help pick up trash in the area and reduce the litter in designated areas.

KMB says the litter is issue is one they hope can be solved by volunteers helping and taking pride in their community.

"You can go from having three small pieces or three medium sizes of trash to like 30 smaller pieces of trash and it just spreads and then flows and then flies," said Eaden Arriola, the litter coordinator for KMB.

"Wind, West Texas wind and it will carry it wherever and so we have encouraged people to pick up their litter."

Participating groups will clean up a designated area at any time on October 5. After the cleanup they are invited to attend a celebration picnic at Washington Park from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

If you are interested in helping out as an individual or with a group, you can register at the KMB website or by calling 432-688-7745.

