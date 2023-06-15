Keep Midland Beautiful holds ceremony celebrating new sculpture

"Girl with Balloons" sits on Wall Street and Front Street.

MIDLAND, Texas — Keep Midland Beautiful recently unveiled a new sculpture in the Tall City.

On Thursday, the organization held a ceremony celebrating all the hard work that went into making it happen.

"Girl with Balloons" sits on Wall Street and Front Street.

The piece is made completely out of recycled material.

Members of KMB and the Midland City Council spoke about how important this project is and how they hope the public enjoys seeing more art around the community.

“It's been two and a half years in the making, and for a while we weren't sure we were going to be able to raise the money to fully get the project done,” said Tim Hair, KMB board member. “It's a pretty ambitious sculpture project, so celebrating actually getting the project completed and getting the girl installed is a big deal.”