Keep Midland Beautiful holds annual spring tree planting

MIDLAND, Texas — Keep Midland Beautiful teamed up with Diamondback Energy Tuesday to host their annual spring tree planting.

With the help of volunteers, 50 trees were planted at Martin Luther King Jr. park in Midland.

Diamondback purchased the trees and irrigation supply to make the event possible.

Doreen Womack, Executive Director of KMB, talked about the importance of planting trees.

“Remind everybody that you know, planting trees is really, really important,” said Womack. “In your yard, or if you want to help, you know, plant at another nonprofit that you volunteer at, or your church. We can never have enough trees.”