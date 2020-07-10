Keep Midland Beautiful holds annual fall community cleanup

KMB is also hosting a 'Funkiest Find Contest' with prizes including a Whataburger gift basket and $40 in gift cards.

MIDLAND, Texas — Keep Midland Beautiful is holding its Fall Sweep Annual Community Cleanup.

The sweep allows groups to sign up and clean up any public area such as a park, roadway or school.

Sign ups are open through November 13, though supply pickup has already passed.

The cleanup can also be used for Legacy hours, community service and more.

To signup for the cleanup you can visit the KMB website and fill out the form.

KMB is also hosting a 'Funkiest Find Contest'. Those participating in the fall cleanup can submit their funky find for a chance to win prizes like a Whataburger gift basket and $40 in gift cards.

If you find something you think is worthy, you can post the photo to Instagram, tag @keepmidlandbeautiful and use the hashtag #KMBFunkFind2020. You can also email it to kmb@keepmidlandbeautiful.org.