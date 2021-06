The club held a seed ball making event on Wednesday, but there is more to come over the summer.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Keep Midland Beautiful Clue Crew Club held a seed ball making event on June 16.

These events teach children how to make wildflower seed balls and let them take them home to see what grows.

If you're interested in future events, the club will be meeting on July 14 at Centennial Park to learn abut composting and how natural recycling works.