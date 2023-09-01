Justin Painter announces his run for Midland County Sheriff

In a Facebook post, Justin Painter said he contemplated the idea of running for Midland County Sheriff, but now wants to take leadership at the position.

MIDLAND, Texas — Justin Painter, the son of late Sheriff Gary Painter, announced Thursday his run for Midland County Sheriff.

"Over the past several years I have been contacted by members of law enforcement, the community and many friends regarding running for Midland County Sheriff," Painter said in a Facebook post. "Ladies and gentlemen, friends and family, I have decided to run for Midland County Sheriff."

Oil field theft, the elevated use and selling of illegal drugs and human trafficking are some of the issues he wants to tackle as county sheriff.

"The Midland County Sheriff’s Office needs leadership from a lawman like me to fight these issues and with the help of the community we together can accomplish this," said Painter.