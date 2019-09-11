MIDLAND, Texas — Junior League of Midland will give those interested in making a difference in Midland a chance to sign up for the Face the Race 5K event.

The race supports the work of the Junior League of Midland and its junior high girls mentoring program.

Over 80 junior high girls who participate in the Face the Race event are directly impacted when participants take part in the race.

If you are interested in participating in the Face the Race 5K event, you can sign up at www.jlmidland.org/facetherace5k.

You will also have to the opportunity to sign up at late registration during the packet pick- up and on race day until 8:45A.M.