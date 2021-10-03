Junior League of Midland hosting 'Farm to Tableaux' fundraiser

The Junior League of Midland is switching things up from its annual Shotguns and Stilettos event.

While they've hosted Shotguns and Stilletos for the past couple of decades, they are switching to a virtual event called "Farm to Tableaux".

This event will offer virtual auction items from local businesses like Ally Outdoors, food delivery from local vendors like Exquisite Catering and paintings from local artists.

"Over the past year obviously all non-profits and our programs have been stretched in ways we didn't really know we could, and so last year our fundraiser was cancelled totally," Farm to Tableaux chairman Jennifer Steadman said. "So really these funds are more important than ever as we continue to adapt to a new way of living and a new way of providing services and programs to our community and to our schools and children."

The event theme is "rock and roll" and will also feature a raffle.

To find out more details about the event, you can visit the Junior League of Midland's website.