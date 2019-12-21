MIDLAND, Texas — After 10 years, of community donations, Jumburrito saw yet another successful year following the partnership with West Texas Food Bank.

Revolutionary Rewards members raised $11,403, which will provide over 45,000 meals for needy families across the Permian Basin area.

Jose Cuevas Jr., owner of Jumburrito, explains how customers have responded with great enthusiasm this year to help families in need.

“We are truly inspired by our customers. They have responded with great enthusiasm every year and they love that our Rewards Club not only creates value for them but also focuses on helping others in need. They can even look at their receipt and keep track of how many meals their visits have personally created for someone in need.”

The check for the Jumburrito donations was presented to West Texas Food Bank on Dec. 19.