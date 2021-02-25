Jesus House Odessa asking for help after winter storm wipes out food supply

If you have any extra food, you are asked to drop it off at their location at 1335 E. 6th Street in Odessa.

ODESSA, Texas — Jesus House Odessa is asking for help from the community.

The organization helps provide food to those in need and a place for people to stay, but the winter storm wiped out their entire food pantry.

Fat Head Meats is also offering a special deal for donors. If you drop off five cans of food on Feb. 27 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. you can receive a free brisket sandwich.