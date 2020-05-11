Jesus House hosting Season of Warmth lunch

They will also be giving away backpacks loaded with gloves, hand warmers and long underwear.

ODESSA, Texas — Jesus House Odessa is giving back to donors and West Texas this November.

The non-profit is hosting its first Season of Warmth lunch on November 25.

The event, which they intend to make annual, will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Jesus House will also be giving away backpacks loaded with gloves, hand warmers and long underwear.

There will also be sleeping bags and tents available to those in need.

Jesus House regularly serves breakfast and lunch on Mondays through Thursdays, serving aroun 100-125 homeless people each day.