Midland woman to emcee America First event

MIDLAND, Texas — A Midland woman who pleaded guilty to being involved in the capitol riots last year ago is helping organize an event called America First West Texas Edition.

Jenny Cudd, who is still waiting on the sentencing phase of her trial, is a local business owner who ran for Midland mayor in 2019.

She said the event is to help political prisoners and their families from the January 6th capitol riots who are in prison.

"I don't see any conflict with emceeing this event and I don't believe this can possibly affect my sentence in a negative way," said Cudd. "Without actually being able to speak about any details, I can tell you there will be some very interesting things to come out in the next couple of weeks."

Cudd said she spends most of her day running her business. She is scheduled to be sentenced for participating in the January 6th capitol riot in the next month. She said her case hasn't stopped her from being politically active.

"Everybody knows I have a lot to say about freedom so I am very excited to be able to emcee the event," said Cudd. "Three of my friends and I are the ones that put this on. We are not an organization, we are not a non-profit or anything like that. Overall, it has been a wonderful experience."

Cudd said the event came to be after she went to a political event last year in San Antonio and met with Seth Keshel.

"He just looked me dead in the eye and he said 'Jenny would you be able to put on a conference for West Texas'," said Cudd. "'We are able to invite Midland, Odessa, Lubbock and San Angelo' so that is what we have been planning for the last couple of months."

Cudd believes it is important for people to speak up for their beliefs regardless of the political spectrum.

"I think it is important for everybody to stand up for what they believe in no matter what group or organization it is," said Cudd. "For example, if you are passionate about animals please get involved with animal shelters. Bring awareness for what you are passionate about like politics, on both sides. Please get involved."

Overall, Cudd said she plans to focus on flower shop, but doesn't rule anything out.

"I don't have any plans on running for local office," said Cudd. "There is a lot of things in my life that I haven't planned yet."