MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County District Attorney's Office is hosting a fair to help victims of crime get much-needed answers to important questions.

From 6 to 8 p.m. on July 8 at the Midland County Courthouse you can drop by and visit with multiple organizations to get answers to important questions victims have.

Groups like the Midland Police Department, CASA of West Texas, Reflections Ministry and more will be on hand to talk to victims of crime.

Often asked questions for victims include "Where can I go for help?", "Will my children be safe?" and "How do I get my stolen money back?". This fair will help you find the answers.

For more information you can call the DA's office at 432-688-4411.