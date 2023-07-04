I-20 Wildlife Preserve holds Playtime at the Playa

Playtime at the Playa gives families a chance to bring younger children out to play together in nature.

MIDLAND, Texas — The I-20 Wildlife Preserve in Midland hosted their monthly Playtime at the Playa event Friday.

The playtime day is designed to encourage children to experience unstructured play in a natural environment.

Spending time outdoors is essential for children's physical and mental health.

“It's just an opportunity for families to come out here and just enjoy the natural space. I'm an avid believer in the benefits of nature and children spending time out here for all reasons. For cognitive, physical, mental; the list goes on and on for the reasons why children need to spend time out here,” said Kari Warden, Early Childhood Education Coordinator at the I-20 Wildlife Preserve.

Parents who bring their children to Playtime at the Playa also feel that they benefit from such an event.

“I think there’s nothing but benefits. Especially nowadays when you just go from one inside place to another inside place, whether it’s adults or kids,” said Courtney West, a Midland resident.

Parents attending Playtime at the Playa feel that it's good to know that there are community events like this in the area.

“I feel super blessed that there's so many opportunities for the kids in this area. Midland has a lot of stuff to do and so we're very active, we do a lot of classes and things. So this has been another blessing for us to have a nature activity for us to do,” said Lauren Davis, another Midland resident.