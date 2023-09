From Midkiff Rd. to SH 349, there will be rolling closures in the I-20 main lanes for sweeping and litter removal.

According to Texas Department of Transportation, crews will begin with closures in the east bound main lanes followed by operations and closures in the west bound direction.