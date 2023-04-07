Hundreds gather for Fourth of July festivities in Andrews

Highlights of the day included a watermelon eating contest and a turtle race.

ANDREWS, Texas — The Fourth of July is a holiday that brings many together.

So was the case in Andrews, where hundreds flocked to Pioneer Park to take part in the many festivities of the "4th of July Fun at the Park" day.

Adrian Tarango, a member of the Andrews Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, said planning out an event like this takes place months before it happens.

“Usually, planning an event like this usually begins within six months or so, we have plenty of meetings," Tarango said. "We discuss what we want to do for the community of Andrews. We all get together so we can make it for the best for the community of Andrews, for this event.”

Some of the more popular events of the day included a watermelon eating contest and a turtle race.

Watermelons were brought in by Porter's, and hours were spent slicing and dicing them to make sure enough slices were available for the competitors.

Abigail Everett was one of those who brought in the fruit. As she had seen many contests before, she had some advice for the competitors.

“Watermelon is very soft, so chew as little as possible," Everett said. "Because they don’t test you for chewing, just eating as many as you can.”

Competitors were separated by age group, with three sperate contests. Rules were simple: eat as many slices of watermelon as you can in a limited amount of time.

First, second and third place winners got a ribbon showcasing their accomplishment.

Justin York was a winner in the over 18 section. He entered late, but a limited pool of competitors helped him win, along with some added motivation: beating his stepfather who was sitting next to him.

“Pretty much, that was it," York said. "I wasn’t even in it. There was just two people over there, so I just kind of went and sat down.”

But at the end of the day, the celebrations aren't about the watermelon or the turtles or the fireworks... it's about spending time with family.