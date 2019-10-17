ODESSA, Texas — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and business all around are working to raise money for cancer screenings and research.

The Human Bean coffee shop in Odessa is holding a Coffee for a Cure day on October 18.

All proceeds from sales on that day will be donated locally to help fund breast cancer screenings and more.

The Human Bean is located at 4950 East University Boulevard. They will be open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

RELATED: Midland College Cosmetology raises money for mammograms with pink hair extensions

RELATED: COM Aquatics donates to "Pink the Basin" in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

RELATED: Pink the Basin raises funds for mammograms