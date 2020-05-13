HOWARD COUNTY, Texas — Howard County officials took to social media on Tuesday to warn residents of a scam that has hit the area.

The scam, which involves residents receiving a letter in the mail, claims to be from a government ran service, called the Homestead Recording Service.

The well crafted letter asks for money in order for residents to make their homes homestead property and also states the Texas Constitution as well as the Texas Property Codes about homesteads on the back of the letter.

The Better Business Bureau stated while most scam letters beg for money, the homestead letter sent to many of the Howard County residents is in all caps and demands that property owners pay or their homes will not be designated for homestead.

However, the Better Business Bureau says that this company is not a government agency and it is a scam.

If homeowners wish to designate their homes as homestead it is absolutely free and can be done by the homeowners themselves.