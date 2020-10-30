Howard County Sheriffs Office provides safety tips for trick or treaters.

The office is teaming up with the National Child Safety Council to support students on Halloween this year.

BIG SPRING, Texas — Howard County students will be provided with safety bags from their school resource officers for Halloween. The Howard County Sheriffs office along with the National Child Safety Council will also work with these school officers to ensure safety for those who decide to trick or treat on Saturday according to their Facebook page.

The county has worked with their local churches, civic organizations and first responders to offer safe areas for people to go trick or treating this year.

The Howard County Sheriffs Office says that if you feel the need to go into neighborhoods, then you must do it safely and follow their tips found on their Facebook page.

Some of the main costume tips they suggest to follow range from wearing brighter Halloween costumes at night to not having too many accessories on your children to avoid caring too much weight or limiting their vision.

The Sheriffs Office also says they want children under 12-years-old to not trick or treat alone this year and to make sure these students have a cell phone on them at all times when going from house to house.

Lastly, Howard County wants everyone to be careful driving tomorrow by making sure to enter and pull out of their driveways carefully to avoid any potential accidents.