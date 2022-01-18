How to prepare for winter weather in West Texas

Experts share ways to keep yourself and your family safe during the expected cold snap.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Freezing temperatures are expected in the next few days in West Texas. Winter weather can become a hazard for those hitting the roads.

“Later this week we’re going to be having a cold front coming down, a very strong one for Wednesday evening into Thursday that's going to bring much colder temperatures and on Thursday there’s even the slight chance of snow showers or flurries,” National Weather Service Abilene/San Angelo Science and Operations Officer, Stephen Harrison, said.

Harrison said there is a slight chance of snow this week. If snow falls and accumulates, it will impact roadways and travel conditions.

“It’s always a good idea to prepare for winter weather even if nothing is coming up or occurring. It’s good to have a winter safety kit in your car at all times in case unexpected winter weather does come up,” Harrison said.

Although driving in freezing temperatures is not recommended, it’s important to take precaution while on the road.

“We ask that you reduce your speed, that you take it slow and leave in plenty of time to reach your destination so your not in a hurry and then make sure that your vehicle is equipped for that cold weather meaning making sure that you have anti-freeze, your tire pressure is good and that you have an ice scraper,” Texas Department of Transportation Abilene Public Information Officer, Tanya Brown, said.

City of San Angelo-Tom Green County Emergency Management Coordinator, Jerry Huffman, suggests everyone to prepare in advance and stock up on necessities.

“If the winter weather comes with any kind of rain or sleet or anything like that, don't get out on the roadways so be sure to stock up on whatever it is that you need to survive a few days with whatever you like to eat but don't get on the highways just to get to the store because that can be a very costly trip,” Huffman said.

He said one of the most common mistakes people usually make is procrastinate and put it off until it actually happens.