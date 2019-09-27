MIDLAND, Texas — Permian Basin veterans now have the chance to sit and chat with other veterans over coffee.

Hospice of Midland is hosting monthly veterans cafes to give vets a chance to enjoy a sense of community with others.

"We just wanted to offer a safe space where they could come, where they could just chat about their lives, talk about their time in the military or just basically make new battle buddy friends," said Rebecca Haberman, the Director of Marketing at Hospice of Midland.

These events will be held at different locations around the Basin every month. For more information on these events you can visit the Hospice of Midland website.