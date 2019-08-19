ODESSA, Texas — Monday, Cotton Patch Cafe announced The Heroes Circle, a new regional program which will reward those who go the extra mile in the communities surrounding Cotton Patch Cafe’s 56 locations.

Cotton Patch Cafe is accepting nominations on its website for local teachers and administrators now through September 20.

RELATED: Starting in September, Texas craft beer can flow straight from brewers to customers' homes

The restaurant defines a hero as someone who is helpful, engaged, responsible, hard-working, and optimistic.

To be eligible for The Heroes Circle, these community members must live and work in Cotton Patch Cafe restaurant markets and exceed expectations in all that they do.

Recipients can expect various rewards from Cotton Patch Cafe, including free Cotton Patch Cafe for a year, a $1,000 donation for their school and more.

In celebration of the HERO Community Program, Cotton Patch Cafe will also offer a 20 percent dine-in discount for teachers and administrators from August 19 to September 30.

RELATED: UTPB Falcons welcome ECISD students

“Each of our Cotton Patch Cafe communities are built on the foundation of working hard for those who work hard," said Larry Ryback, CEO of Cotton Patch Cafe.