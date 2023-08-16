Homeless people can find housing through the Midland Salvation Army

People using the Salvation Army's emergency shelter can work with them to get permanent housing.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND, Texas — It's no secret that there are a good number of homeless people in our area, but there are plenty of organizations who are willing to help.

The Midland Salvation Army (SA) offers emergency shelter to people and families who need it.

"We have multiple different programs with our shelter. Our shelter for instance, the emergency shelter, you just show up at five and get a bed or cot and now you got 60 days emergency shelter," said Captain Robert Coriston, the corps officer for the Midland Salvation Army.

During their stay they can work with the Salvation Army and social workers to eventually obtain permanent housing.

According to Coriston, everyone ends up becoming closer over the course of the process, which motivates the SA more to do as much as they can.

“The stressful times, the budgets, and the meetings, it’s all worth it when you get like that because you get to know these people," Coriston said. "You become family, you love them [and] you want them to do good.”

The Midland SA recently got 35 people from their shelter into permanent housing.

But they work with more than just the Midland Housing Authority to make all this happen.

“It’s great to see Midland coming together for this. Cause it’s not just the partnership between the Midland Housing Authority and the Salvation Army," Coriston said. "But you got agencies like helping hands and the field’s edge. I can name a bunch.”