Mother and daughter making homecoming mums for students all over the state of Texas

GREENWOOD, Texas — When Homecoming season approaches here in West Texas, it's time to bring out the mums.

"A flower corsage on steroids done Texas style, only Texas," is how Abby Slattery, owner of Mom's Mums describes mums.

Her and her daughter have been making hand-made, personalized mums for nine years now.

"We’ve got a certain style that’s us. You can see our mums and pick them out from afar," says Slattery, "I don’t know how many people do some of the sizes we do and some of the extravagance that we do."

If you name it, they can probably make it. From Bluetooth speakers to flashing lights.

Mom's Mums has reached a total of 43 schools and have had customers drive all the way from Houston, Texas to personally pick up their mums.

They're both pleased to be able to capture all of their customers memories over the years and make each one special.

"It’s a ministry and not necessarily a Christian ministry. We are Christian. It’s a ministry to the soul in some ways," she says.

It's more than just giant flowers, with streamers, bells and glitter.

"It’s a memory book of what you were doing. A snapshot of what you were doing at that time in that moment that you can keep," she says.

With every mum they've made, they put their personal touches on it, capturing customers memories while also being a huge part of it.

"We love to get the photos of the girls graduating. They have all four or five of their mums or six of their mums hanging on their walls of over the years we've done this. It’s just awesome," says Slattery.