Holy Trinity Church holding Thanksgiving food drive for Jubilee Center

The church will be accepting donations of everyday food items as well as holiday foods and paper goods.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Episcopal Church of the Holy Trinity will be holding a Thanksgiving food drive to for the Jubilee Center of Midland Food Pantry.

While the church has been collecting donations at the door since November 1, it will be holding a special drive through collection from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Nov. 18.

This collection will take place in the Illinois Avenue parking lot.

People will be on hand to take the donations from those who drive up.

The church is accepting everyday food needs like canned tuna and chicken, crackers and snack foods, pasta and beans. Hygiene products, paper goods and spices are also accepted.

They are also asking for donations to fulfill holiday food needs, such as sweet potatoes/yams, canned pumpkin, boxed stuffing, cranberry sauce and hot cocoa.

For a full list of items requested, you can visit the church's Facebook page. They will also not be accepting any open or expired foods.