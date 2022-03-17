Hobbs comes together to show support for crash victims

"There's definitely a hole there and you know it's hard, like I said today, I can't even wrap my mind around it, I don't think any of us can."

HOBBS, N.M. — The van crash tragedy involving the USW golf team has rocked the town of Hobbs, New Mexico.

The students on the bus attended the University of the Southwest, and the Rockwinds Golf Course was where the golfers on that bus went to practice.

"This is their golf course, I mean they practice, they play. This is their spot. They're here every day," said Ben Kirkes with the Rockwind Golf Course.

On Wednesday morning, after employees at the course heard the news, they knew they had to do something to honor the golfers they see almost everyday. The course set up a memorial for the victims.

"We wanted to show we're thinking about them and their families, their loved ones. It was the least we could do," said Kirkes.

Monique Moreno, a manager at the Hobbs Applebees, offered free food for anyone who lost a loved one, and will deliver it straight to their door.

"I'm offering to feed their families, all of them. So all the families who lost their child or their nephew or their niece everyone like that," said Moreno.

A former track athlete from USW, Colton Rice, said the athletic community at the University is very close, so this tragic event will be felt far and wide.

"USW is a very small tight knit school, and you see everyone in the cafeteria, you might be going into the gym for your workout, or leaving and someone else is coming in. The coach might be a baseball coach or he could be your English teacher, I mean everyone's so close there," said Rice.