Hobbs native named 2023 Miss New Mexico Teen USA

Asia Rose Simpson will represent the state at the 2023 Miss Teen USA pageant.
Credit: Miss New Mexico Teen USA

LAS CRUCES, N.M. —

NewsWest 9 would like to extend our congratulations to Hobbs native Asia Rose Simpson for being crowned 2023 Miss New Mexico Teen USA.

She earned the title during a pageant held on Sunday. Simpson will now move on to represent New Mexico in the 2023 Miss Teen USA pageant.

The official Facebook page for the title also posted a statement from former winner, Caroline Babcock:

Other awards given included Miss Mesilla Teen USA Mya Mercedes Sanchez winning Fan Favorite and Miss Zia Teen USA Alette Hahn Hansen winning People’s Choice.

