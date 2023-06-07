Hobbs native named 2023 Miss New Mexico Teen USA

Asia Rose Simpson will represent the state at the 2023 Miss Teen USA pageant.

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — NewsWest 9 would like to extend our congratulations to Hobbs native Asia Rose Simpson for being crowned 2023 Miss New Mexico Teen USA.

She earned the title during a pageant held on Sunday. Simpson will now move on to represent New Mexico in the 2023 Miss Teen USA pageant.

The official Facebook page for the title also posted a statement from former winner, Caroline Babcock: