Highland South residents hold 54th annual Fourth of July parade

Neighbors decorated their homes and rides to put on a show for the community.

BIG SPRING, Texas — Big Spring residents celebrated the stars and stripes with the 54th annual Highland South Fourth of July parade on Tuesday.

The parade was open to the entire community to come out and enjoy several decorated floats, which ranged from stollers, to wagons, to bikes and golf carts.

“It's just a neighborhood parade that started that many years ago,” said parade organizer Rene Beall. “It was mostly little kids, and bicycles, and tricycles. We give out prizes. We try to give out as many prizes as we can, and we just want to celebrate America.”

Neighbors also decorated their mailboxes, homes and lawns for the event.