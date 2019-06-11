ODESSA, Texas — State Representative Brooks Landgraf is inviting the Odessa community out for a special hearing of the House Select Committee on Mass Violence Prevention and Community Safety.

Residents will have the chance to provide testimony in regards to the mass shooting that took place on August 31, 2019.

The hearing, which will be conducted by Joe Zant is meant to encourage the community to share their thoughts on the impact it had on them and their loved ones.

Landgraf, who welcomes the concerns of the community, hopes to encourage residents at the hearing.

"I want to encourage folks to take advantage of this opportunity to share your thoughts and concerns regarding the August attack and ways to prevent future acts of mass violence directly with me and other members of the Texas House of Representatives from throughout the state."

The hearing will take place on November 7, at Odessa College in the Community Room of the Saulsbury Campus Center, at 9A.M.