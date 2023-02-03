Haley Memorial Library hosts Texas Independence Day celebration

The community came together to celebrate what it means to be a Texan and how we got to where we are today.

MIDLAND, Texas — Thursday was Texas Independence Day, a day that celebrates the adoption of the Texas Declaration of Independence.

The Haley Memorial Library and History Center in Midland feels that the state's history of being an independent nation at one point shouldn't be forgotten.

“Well, we've always felt like Texas was a special place, and that the courage and fortitude and the efforts that went about over a hundred and some odd years ago to make Texas an independent nation, and later become part of the United States, is worth celebrating," said Pat McDaniel, director of the Haley Memorial Library. "It's just a unique situation in United States history.”

The library held a celebration ceremony in observance of the state holiday.

Also present at the celebration was Daughters of the Republic of Texas, who share the library’s mission of preserving Texas history.

Two essays, one by a fourth grader and the other by a seventh grader, about a topic related to Texas history, were read.

These essays were part of a contest sponsored by the daughters as part of their mission to keep Texas history relevant in the eyes of young people.

“So, every year the Daughters of the Republic of Texas sponsors an essay contest, and students can turn in essays, they are judged, and the winner is selected on a local level, and then a regional level, and then a state level as well," said Corinna Bilbrey, president of the Aaron Estes Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas. "Every year the topics change, and there are different topics every year.”

Near the end of the celebration there was a toast to Texas over a glass of Texas spring water.