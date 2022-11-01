H-E-B to hold Feast of Sharing events in the Permian Basin

The annual Feast of Sharing provides free meals to communities across Texas.

TEXAS, USA — H-E-B has released dates and times for its 2022 Feast of Sharing events.

The annual tradition provides free meals to thousands of people across Texas and Mexico and has been happening since 1989.

Dinners are spread across November and December. They also often include live entertainment, arts and crafts and more.

Midland's event will run 4-8 p.m. on Nov. 4 at the Horseshoe Pavilion.

In Odessa, H-E-B's event will be at the Ector County Coliseum Buildings D and E on Dec. 9 from 4-8 p.m.

For the Big Spring H-E-B, lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 11 at the Howard County Fair Barn.