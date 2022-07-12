H-E-B teams up with Meals on Wheels for Feast of Sharing

The grocery store donated the meals to make sure homebound seniors and disabled were able to participate in its annual Feast of Sharing event.

ODESSA, Texas — Meals on Wheels of Odessa received a gift from H-E-B Wednesday.

The grocery store donated holiday meals to the organization, which regularly distributes food Monday through Friday to around 600 homebound or disabled residents.

These meals are packaged at Odessa Regional Medical Center before being delivered by volunteers.

"ORMC is a great community partner that makes sure our seniors and disabled are fed. We simply could not do it without them and are appreciative of their support," said Craig Stoker, Executive Director of Meals on Wheels.

H-E-B wanted to include the Meals on Wheels recipients in its annual Feast of Sharing.